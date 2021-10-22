Kimberly Loaiza poses with Kima and Juanito in cute photos | Instagram

In a new publication, Kimberly Loaiza, the famous and recognized Internet celebrity shared several of the most tender photographs with her two young children Kima and Juanito Pantoja Loaiza.

Even though her dad Juan de Dios Pantoja does not appear with them the images are really touching.

Kima She is already a big girl, she is showing off her beautiful curls that although she looks a little “short”, when you stretch her hair you might realize that it is actually a bit long.

As for mini JD nephew of the beautiful Stefanny Loaiza younger sister of Kimberly loaiza, appears sporting his new haircut, he looks so much like his dad!

This new publication was shared through his official Instagram account a day ago, surprisingly he already has more than two and a half million red hearts, in his description he wrote “Slide.”

Kimberly Loaiza poses with Kima and Juanito in cute photos

Quickly, their cuteness prepared to follow the indication of La Lindura Mayor, finding the tender photos next to their children, there were a total of 4 photos where their children became the protagonists of the publication.

As for the interpreter of “De Lao Remix” who sing by the way Kimberly loaiza and Ely Blancarte, appears alone in two photos.

As is customary among the publications of Kimberly Loaiza in terms of comments, we already find almost 20 thousand of them, many talk about how tender their children are and especially how lucky the little ones are to have her as a mother.

Some Internet users claim that Juanito has the same face as his uncle César Pantoja, who is the younger brother of Juan de Dios, husband of Kim Loaiza.

Both Kimberly and Kima and little Juanito are enjoying what seems to be a walk, the three of them are wearing casual clothes, but as expected they wear them with all the glamor in the world, for millions of fans the Pantoja Loaiza family is perfect.

Juan de Dios Pantoja and his contagion

Surely you will remember that the interpreter of “Memories” was infected with the virus that caused the pandemic in 2020, probably this was the reason why he did not appear next to his wife and children in the publication of La Lindura Mayor.

Fortunately in the latest posts on their Instagram stories, they revealed that they are already out of danger, JD Pantoja has fully recovered, Kim Loaiza also took the test and it came out negative.