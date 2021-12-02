Kimberly Loaiza remembers her first musical success on video | Instagram

La Lindura Mayor shared a video on Tiktok where she appears dancing and using part of the audio from her first musical hit, see Kimberly loaiza again singing his “Roast yourself“Surely for his cuteness it was something exciting.

Virtually any video released by Juan de Dios Pantoja’s wife immediately begins to have a reaction from her followers, who love to see her remember the beginnings of her prominent career, which began in 2016.

It seems that nostalgia accompanied on this occasion Kimberly Loaiza who once again dazzled us with her talent for acting, as she did in her TikTok video.

November 30 was the day that the beautiful tiktoker, influencer, internet celebrity and also a businesswoman shared this video on her account.

“Do you remember?” Was the description he wrote in his publication, the audio is not the original of the song, apparently it was combined with another, to give rise to an entertaining audio that is pleasant and quite curious to see acting at the Kim Loaiza herself with her combined song.

In this application she currently has 56 million followers, which positions her among the first places in the world top of people with the largest number of followers on her account, surprisingly La Lindura Mayor is one of them, a great pride for Mexico!

Four years ago, on her YouTube channel, Stefanny Loaiza’s older sister shared her video Roast yourself challenge next to her boyfriend JD Pantoja, who today is her husband and father of her two children.

At the moment the video of his roast already has more than 148,084,506 million views and 314,626 comments in total, it is nice to see that remember his song.

According to the lyrics of his song, the fact of succeeding is something that will always arouse envy, something that has been happening precisely since he began his career which has grown a lot, little by little he has improved his videos and also his music.

Although this song has not been the best of Kimberly loaiza is one of the most popular, surely for the beautiful youtuber all her singles have something special, a meaning or something that makes her feel proud of her triumph.