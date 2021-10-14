Kimberly Loaiza reveals her secret to handling her haters | Instagram

If someone in the world of youth entertainment has received more criticism and hate from some Internet users, it is undoubtedly Kimberly Loaiza, also known as La Lindura Mayor, but she has the secret to handle all this negativity.

As is the custom in the wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja He tends to share content on his social networks and sometimes he does it so that he can interact with his cuties.

What also happens is that she publishes content to show some progress of her projects or daily situations as a mom and an influencer, it is important for her to have some contact with her fans and these are important opportunities.

In this particular video Kimberly loaiza He shared it with a double objective, the first so that his fans could see how he overcame criticism and the second so that his cute little girls might take him as an example and also practice it.

Kim Loaiza, interpreter of “You lost me”, recorded a video in which she answers a question that her fans asked her, they wanted to know what she was doing now that they began to criticize her again.

“Simple, calm down and I do like that” were the words of Kimberly Loaiza’s tiktok video, who when she said this she stayed relaxed turning to both sides and now, as if she was not aware of what they say and they let it pass.

Something that he had previously shared in a video, since he began his career as a youtuber in 2016 to date, surprisingly he has learned to handle the hate and hatred of certain people, previously he was more depressed.

Nowadays he learned that this type of comments would not bring him anything good, so he better choose to let them pass and only take the good when it is presented, it is a great example that we should follow, you don’t think so.

Two days ago she shared this video with us on her Tiktok account, despite her young age, which is exactly 23 years old, she will soon turn 24 on December 12, Kimberly Loaiza has had the pleasure of sharing great experiences with her fans.

On some occasions she has become a great example of self-improvement, despite the criticism and the fact that at some point in her career and in her personal life she has not done things well, she continues to be loved and sought after by her millions of fans. .