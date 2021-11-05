Kimberly Loaiza reveals details of her tour with JD Pantoja | Instagram

Once again a new news about the famous internet celebrity Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja, has come to light and his fans are excited to know more details about his upcoming tour which is titled 13.13.

La Lindura Mayor, as this beautiful Mexican youtuber is also known, shared some videos where she reveals details about the next tour that will begin very soon.

For a couple of weeks that Kimberly loaiza and her husband Juan de Dios, have been sharing content related to their tour, announcing the cities to which they will arrive and inviting their cute little girls to purchase their tickets.

It may interest you: Noelia captivates and poses from behind in the mirror, with leggings

Recently, the mother of Kima and Juanito shared through their stories, their most loyal fans are always on the lookout for their stories, since that is where they usually reveal more details about any project they are carrying out.

Kimberly Loaiza reveals details of her tour with JD Pantoja | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

Precisely in his stories he shared some videos about the choreography that he will incorporate in his concerts, these small details surely caused great emotion to his cuties, especially due to the fact that very soon they will be able to see her in action.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEOS.

In the video La Lindura Mayor is accompanied by her choreographer who is guiding her little by little, apparently in a short time (due to her various occupations) she has managed to learn in detail every step and movement that she must do on stage.

There were two videos that appear at the moment and a third that has nothing to do with the choreography, despite this, this could have been the most exciting of the three.

And the thing is that the interpreter of “Don’t be jealous” appears with her two small children, both are posing on her, while Loaiza is walking them in a hammock, Kima is paying a lot of attention to the camera, while Juanito Pantoja Loaiza is go asleep.

Kimberly loaiza She has rarely been on stage singing, her husband is the one who has had the opportunity to give more concerts than she, especially because he has a list that is larger than his wife in terms of songs.

It should be noted that surprisingly the singles that the flirtatious businesswoman, model, youtuber and influencer has released have become resounding successes on YouTube, far exceeding the number of reproductions of her videos compared to those of her husband.