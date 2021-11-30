Kimberly Loaiza revealed in video unpublished details of KL FEST | Instagram

At the beginning of November, the name of KL FEST, a party organized by Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza for the release of her latest single “Mejor Sola”, recently revealed some unreleased details of this expensive party.

La Cindura Mayor is known for being a famous Internet celebrity, precisely the live they did during their party became the most watched in the whole world, surpassing great music personalities such as Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

The flirtatious youtuber recently shared a video on her YouTube channel, where she revealed certain details that her cuties will be fascinated to know, Kimberly loaiza He also answered some questions that his fans had.

The video is titled: “Those who would not invite to the KL FEST again are … (Answering everything) Kimberly Loaiza”, it has a duration of 20:45 minutes in total, we will share it with you right away.

It has been four hours since he shared it and it already has more than two million views, in addition to having more than 22 thousand comments.

Starting the video Kim Loaiza appeared certain scenes that surely his followers were looking forward to, once started he began to share the unpublished details that everyone was eager to know.

Between Kimberly, Juan de Dios and Leo they selected the guests, taking into account some of them with whom she had already had interaction, who followed her on their social networks and who in turn followed her.

He sent them an invitation that in the case of accepting they would have to send the WhatsApp number, the details about the meeting point and the address they were given a day before.

Kimberly loaiza He rented a hotel, transportation from Mexico City to Acapulco, and some gifts given to the attendees.

Among the transport we found vans and trucks for people who did not reach a place in the private plane, which revealed the interpreter of “Don’t Be Jealous” who had rented it, because at the moment they could not afford to buy one, perhaps in a future yes.

This was the first live concert that she gave by herself, excited and aware that it was not perfect either because of her nerves and also because she had no physical condition to help her dance while singing, however, the emotion of knowing that it was her first concert alone was full of adrenaline.