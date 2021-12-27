Kimberly Loaiza says she will stop uploading videos to Tik Tok | Instagram

La Lindura Mayor has shared news that several of her fans have left them a little sad, because Kimberly Loaiza has made a strong decision, she will stop sharing videos on Tiktok.

This decision that will stop sharing videos in the application where he has more than 57 million followers, it is something that several of his beauties have suffered a lot, especially due to the fact that the year is nearing the end of the year.

If you are a fan of Kimberly loaiza the famous Internet celebrity, you should not worry because although he said that this decision has been made, it will only be during this last week of the year.

This is the interpreter of “Mejor Sola” and “No Seas Celoso” will return with all the attitude for 2022, as indicated in her description of the video.

Surely the wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja you want to fully enjoy these days with your family, as it happens with various Internet personalities who are continually communicating to their fans what they do and do not do.

Kimberly Loaiza conquers her fans with all her publications, especially on Tik Tok | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

Of course, before stopping sharing content, this flirtatious businesswoman left some videos that her cuteness can enjoy, so that these days they won’t miss her, although another thing that could happen is that she gives us Tik Tok drafts again.

This she had already done when she gave birth to her second son Juanito Pantoja Loaiza and later when she made her fantastic aesthetic arrangements, although her fans were already a bit eager to see new content what they saw just as they liked.

In the images we see Kimberly loaiza wearing a two-piece outfit in phosphorescent green, made up of a tiny skirt that allows us to see her shapely legs, as well as a tank top.

I think I will not upload videos until next year, I will miss them, “commented Kimberly Loaiza.

The song he was dancing to in this video was by Rod Steward titled “Da Ya Think I’m S3xy!”, His fans immediately started commenting on his sad video because they didn’t want him to stop uploading videos.

Calm down my beauties, let’s take advantage of these days to spend incredible moments with the family because time will never come back, “wrote Kim in one of the comments.

Although it will be only a couple of days that this beauty will not be on Tik Tok, her fans are already missing her, she certainly makes their day with her videos.