The flirty and successful youtuber, businesswoman, singer and also model Kimberly loaiza shared a post to commemorate one of the most anticipated dates of the year, we talked about the Christmas, with it a tender message for their cuties.

On each special date where celebrations that fascinate the public are commemorated, in the case of Internet celebrities like Kimberly Loaiza, they tend to share content related to those festivities.

Just a day ago, the wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja shared a publication where she sent a tender and exciting message to all her fans, whom she refers to as her cuties.

Something that characterizes a few celebrities is that they feel the need to be aware of their admirers just as La Lindura Mayor has done.

Happy holidays sweethearts, I love you remember that the most precious gift is family, enjoy it very much, “wrote Kim Loaiza.

Kimmberly Loaiza always surprises her cuties with her cute photos | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

The interpreter of “Mejor Sola” is wearing a black outfit, made entirely of leather, she is wearing a jacket, pants and a top that looks like a corset, all in black, as for her footwear they are a pair of high ankle boots in White color.

The contrast of colors between his footwear and his outfit surely captivated several of his fans, so much so that he already has almost two million red hearts in this publication that he made a day ago by the way.

The flirtatious businesswoman Kimberly loaiza she was posing in front of one of the Christmas trees they put up in her house, there were some presents underneath posing next to them and showing them off a bit.

The makeup of this Mexican beauty looked impeccable, shades in brown, beige and some gold, her long eyelashes and a beautiful red color on her lips.

There were four photos in total that were shared and in each one of them she boasted her complete beauty, there is no doubt that for thousands and even millions of her fans they consider her perfect and above all beautiful, although they have always known that.

I’m still waiting for you at my Christmas tree “,” Very beautiful, a princess “,” Hello Kim, you are a Goddess, merry Christmas, “commented some fans.

Despite the fact that there were several photos that several of her fans shared, they were waiting to see an image in the company of her husband and her two small children, surely soon she will share a new publication next to them.