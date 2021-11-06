A couple of hours ago, Kimberly Loaiza, known for being a famous Internet celebrity, shared a video on one of her social media accounts, the famous behind the scenes of her latest single “Better alone“.

This Mexican beauty has the habit of sharing content behind the scenes of each of her musical projects, each day she releases a new official video, she shares another video and photos giving details of the work behind the scenes.

Not all the time Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja They are serious about working, sometimes like this one that can be seen enjoying the company and the new friends they make together.

Although Kim Loaiza’s husband does not appear in this song, as both are used to accompanying each other in each of their events and projects, they are a fairly close couple.

He shared this particular video on his official Instagram account 15 hours ago, already having 704,477 views that can be translated as like’s and it also has 2,049 comments.

Kimberly Loaiza shares behind the scenes of Best Solo | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

It lasts 13:05 minutes, where we can see not only the concentration and the changing rooms from another angle, but also some details about the coexistence they have together, as you well know Kimberly loaiza collaborated with Zion and Lennox for “Best Solo”.

If you look behind the scenes at the end, you can see the nice connection we had with Zion and Lennox, “wrote Kim Loaiza.

Obviously the first comment, as we are used to seeing, is that of Juan de Dios, her husband and father of her two beautiful children, whom we have certainly not seen in their most recent publications, only in their stories.

Other comments that we find in her publication are from Zion and Lennox, in addition to her makeup artist Vico Guadarrama who we assume was once again in charge of doing her makeup as has happened on constant occasions.

In this video, Kim Loaiza mentioned that the recordings should begin at dawn, the second day began precisely at 02:00 hours as she mentioned.

Surely to make it seem like it was night, since otherwise those who if their fans had found out that they were recording would have visited them, another possibility is that they wanted to take advantage of the whole day, as has happened with other of their music videos.