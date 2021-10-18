Kimberly Loaiza shares “new” look of her son Juanito | Instagram

One more time Juanito Pantoja Loaiza who is the second son of the famous youtubers Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza once again became a trend in social networks, once the interpreter of “Do not be jealous” shared a video where he appears with a new look.

Kimberly loaiza Two days ago he shared a video on his tiktok account where Juanito appears very cute, but without hair!

The video that he shared recently is not current, since the little mini JD Pantoja was still a baby that needed to be carried in his arms, today he even turns around alone.

The mother of this little boy has always been very witty and somewhat joking both with her husband Juan de Dios as well as with their children, even Kima has also been involved in some jokes that her mother makes.

But on this occasion it was Juanito himself who was involved in one of his mother’s occurrences, since he recorded it with a filter where he was completely bald, although it is usual that when he is a baby some parents decide to remove their hair, in the Kima and Juanito’s case did not apply.

The couple let his hair grow naturally and only recently gave him a cut similar to the ones his dad usually wears, he even looks like a big boy.

Currently the Pantoja Loaiza family is in Miami, Florida in the United States, both were participating in the program “Así se baila”, however the interpreter of “Recuerdos” was infected with the virus that caused the pandemic so he is in quarantine.

This news immediately alerted and worried the millions of fans of the couple who continue to be aware of what may happen with Juan de Dios and above all it is hoped that another of his family members or friends have not become ill.

In a publication of days ago Pantoja mentioned that he was stable and asked his fans not to worry, for the moment the couple has not made more recent publications about the state of health of Juan de Dios, it is only expected that he is good and improving.

For her part, Kim Loaiza has concentrated on sharing posts that are drafts on her Tiktok account, perhaps so that her cuteness does not feel anxious and also worry about her.