Kimberly Guadalupe Loaiza Martínez internationally known as Kimberly Loaiza or La Lindura Mayor in a short time became an Internet celebrity, recently she surprised again thanks to a video who shared where his figure looks again after his operation.

Today it is not a secret that Kimberly loaiza wife Juan de Dios Pantoja, he underwent an operation to improve his physical appearance.

In every opportunity she has, she boasts the results, as this time she was wearing an orange dress fitted to the body, this is the first time since she had surgery that she shares content wearing garments in light tones.

Although in past videos and photos she had already published the magnificent results, it was not until recently that we began to see her curves more clearly and flirtatiously.

Without a doubt at the time Kimberly loaiza reveal the name of the clinic where you operated or share the names of those who worked with it will become extremely popular, as it looks spectacular.

Kimberly Loaiza shows off her figure with a fitted dress | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

Despite the fact that Kim Loaiza has always had a slim figure, with the two pregnancies of her young children her body changed a little, so she decided to undergo a perhaps not drastic change, but there were several things that were done to her.

Lifting both her superior and posterior charms in addition to a liposuction, was a whole procedure that she underwent and made her cuties participate, who at all times were attentive to the 23-year-old girl.

Her dress, in addition to being fitted, is somewhat short, it ends just where her legs begin perhaps a little lower, it has no straps and this piece is held from her neck like a halter neck type.

The song that he is dancing in his Tiktok video is 23 (With Ape Drums) – Randy & Ape Drums, it has more than one million 300 thousand like’s and more than 38 thousand comments.

Where is Kimberly Loaiza right now?

As you well know, the Pantoja Loaiza family and their collaborators travel continuously, today they are in Miami, Florida in the United States, because until recently Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja were participating in Así se Baila.

Because JD Pantoja was infected with the virus that caused the pandemic, they had to temporarily withdraw from the program hosted by Jacqueline Bracamontes and in which Adamari López, Cristian de la Fuente and Mariana Seoane participate.

It is not known if the couple made up of Kim Loaiza and Juan de Dios will return to the program, at least 14 days have to pass from the time the contagion was known until the negative test.