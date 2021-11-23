Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja show off their love at Disney | Instagram

Once again Jukilop Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja surprises his followers with a most flirtatious publication where they appear showing off their love in Disney, enjoying his most recent trip in the company of his young children.

Kimberly loiaza The well-known internet celebrity shared several photos of her enjoying the company of her husband, who loves spending time with her.

In any publication in which they appear together they will always see each other the most in love and this one for sure was not the exception, as we have been constantly seeing it on their respective social media accounts, especially on Instagram.

The publication was made through their official Instagram account just a day ago, both are posing in front of the impressive Disney castle, in total there were six photographs that appear in said publication.

Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja show off their love at Disney | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

The world could turn against you, but I will always be in your favor, “commented Kim Loaiza.

A couple of days ago, through her YouTube channel, La Lindura Mayor shared a video where, together with her two young children Kima and Juanito, she had visited this well-known park, taking advantage of their visit, they decided to take some photos.

In his video, Juan de Dios stated that they were visiting the largest park of all, which is located in Orlando, Florida.

With some of the most romantic photos that only they can take, the most famous couple on social networks in all of Mexico and some parts of Latin America reflects their intense love and also their camaraderie.

This is because in one of the six photos in which they appear together Kimberly loaiza She is carrying her husband, curiously this image is quite comical, especially because of the face of the interpreter of “Don’t be jealous”, it seems to indicate that her husband is quite heavy.

The photos of this Mexican beauty are one hundred thousand likes from her reaching two and a half million red hearts, her cuteness and little pantojitas always show her love for her idols, which we can see projected in the like’s of each of her publications.

As for the comments, these exceed 10,7 thousand in total, mentioning in several of them that they are proud of their love and also send them many blessings as they usually do with all the love in the world.