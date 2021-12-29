Kimberly Loaiza shows off her silhouette in a brindle swimsuit | Instagram

Without a doubt the famous youtuber Kimberly loaiza He definitely surprised his cuties again, before the end of the year, he shared a video where he completely shows off his beautiful silhouette with a Swimwear of two pieces!

In a couple of days this year 2021 will end, we will start a new year with new goals, accompanied by our loved ones and enjoying what fate has in store for us, that is why Kimberly Loaiza shared these images in a flirtatious video.

Surely due to the fact that at the beginning of a new year, we will find new opportunities and goals to fulfill, in her case full of blessings and above all a lot of work as youtuber and influencer.

The Internet celebrity and also wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja, another famous youtuber, businessman and singer has made it clear why she is La Lindura Mayor, and that is that this flirtatious 24-year-old girl born in Mexicali, Baja California has managed to greater self-confidence.

Kimberly Loaiza shows off her charms with a flirty striped swimsuit | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

This is because previously Kim Loaiza, interpreter of “No Seas Jealous”, did not use to wear clothes as revealing as today, and on the few occasions when she wore a swimsuit this was one piece or if it was two, it was recorded in the water .

Although Kimberly loaiza She has always been an extremely beautiful woman with a phenomenal figure, from her two pregnancies her figure changed a bit, for this reason she decided to undergo certain aesthetic adjustments with excellent results.

As proof of them, we see her posing in this cute two-piece striped swimsuit and modeling her pretty body a bit in front of the camera.

He shared the video on his Tik Tok account, already having more than a million like’s and also almost 15 thousand comments, figures that today are common in this account where he has more than 57 thousand followers, being one of the 10 stars with the highest number of followers worldwide.

Kim get wrapped up because I asked you for Christmas “,” The great body that you load GOD “,” Percing gives it the touch “, commented some beauties.

La Lindura Mayor recently began promoting her new single titled “Ya No Somos, for 13 days and it is about to reach 10 million views.