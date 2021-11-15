Kimberly Loaiza, great influencers were at KL FEST | Instagram

The famous youtuber, singer, model and Mexican businesswoman Kimberly Loaiza recently shared a video on Tiktok where it shows only a part of the personalities that were present in its KL FEST.

For a couple of days her party has become the sensation of social networks, especially because her beauties had the opportunity to enjoy this event a bit, thanks to a live show that was done, which in turn became quite popular.

Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja stood out with this huge celebration, where by the way, the one who shone throughout the night was precisely the interpreter of “No Seas Jealous”, a melody that the guests could enjoy.

This is because La Lindura Mayor and also the older sister of Stefanny Loaiza had a presentation with each of the successes she has had on YouTube, songs that will surely be enjoyed very soon by those attending the 13.13 tour of Kimberly and Juan de Dios.

A day ago he shared through his Tiktok account a video where some of Kim Loaiza’s guests appeared on a kind of red carpet, all of them were taking pictures with the protagonist of the event who looked more than beautiful.

Among them, as you may already know, was Lele Pons, who recently enjoyed Paris Hilton’s wedding as she shared in her stories, and Loaiza also had the presence of some important tiktokers that have become extremely popular in a fairly short period of time.

We are talking about Papi Kunno, Daniella Rodrice who has caused a great sensation and the best of all is that she is also originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa like Juan de Dios Pantoja.

Karen Barrera, who was adopted by Eugenio Derbez along with other important influencers and tiktokers, was also present, she appears almost at the end of the video.

Obviously, they could not miss Kevin Achutegui, his photographer like Livia Brito, now he takes photos of the two beauties, there was also the young man’s ex-boyfriend, we are talking about Álex Flores; Another of the characters we saw was Fontes Jo, his cousin Cecia Loaiza and El Super Trucha.

A great variety of influencers and personalities from the show enjoyed a spectacular night, so much was the success that Kimberly loaiza She has seriously thought about doing a second KL FEST, surely in a year we will see her planning a new and more spectacular one.