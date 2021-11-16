Kimberly Loaiza shows off her daughter Kima singing “Best Solo” | Instagram

The Biggest Cuteness Kimberly Loaiza surprised several of her followers with a recent video she shared, where Kima was the protagonist of it, because she is singing her most recent single “Better alone“, the little girl looks so adorable.

For Kimberly loaiza There is nothing better than his children, followed by his career as a singer and influencer, because thanks to his popularity in social networks, he has been able to venture into other areas of his interest.

Although at first the famous influencer mentioned that she was not interested in singing, it was her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja who encouraged her, making her today a renowned singer as well as a businesswoman, influencer and youtuber.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: Steps to log out of connected devices

Kima Sofía Pantoja Loaiza, who like her parents and her brother has become a mini celebrity, coincidentally are the videos where she appears among the most popular on the La Lindura Mayor channel.

Kimberly Loaiza shows off her daughter Kima singing “Best Solo” | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

It also applies to the publications he makes both on Instagram and on Tiktok, it was precisely in the second where he shared the video of the little girl singing the most recent success of her mother, it is inevitable not to be moved with her in these images.

The little and adorable Kima is singing “Best Solo” at the top of her lungs, she is using a microphone so that her voice can be heard even more, in the background the melody is heard to guide her and although she does not mention the lyrics well the rhythm follows it perfectly .

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE TENDER VIDEO.

Kima sings it since before it came out for you, “commented Kim Loaiza.

In the video we can see this beautiful girl still wearing her pink pajamas, as evidence that she had gotten up recently, her beautiful laughing hair is a little misaligned despite this, she looks very tender and adorable.

A day ago Kimberly loaiza He shared this new video on Tiktok, in fact it is the most recent he has shared, surprisingly it has more than 2.2 million likes in addition to also having more than 32.9 thousand comments.

Regarding the reproductions of the video, it already has 10.5 million figures, which we see as one of the minimum in the publications of the wife of the musical artist Juan de Dios Pantoja, and one of the largest content creators on YouTube Mexico.