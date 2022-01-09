Kimberly Loaiza shows off a fitted SHEIN swimsuit | Instagram

The flirty youtuber and influencer of Mexican origin known as La Lindura Mayor and wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja, we talk about Kimberly Loaiza who appeared wearing a flirtatious Swimwear SHEIN brand.

If you are a fan of Kimberly loaiza interpreter of “Mejor Sola” and “Ya No Somos” you will know that a couple of months ago he made a collaboration with the brand SHEIN, launching various designs of different types and styles such as casual, party, glamor and more.

It was through his Instagram where he shared three photographs in which he is showing off his beautiful figure, without writing any comment, the flirtatious influencer only placed a few drops referring to the fact that he would bathe in the pool or perhaps the beach.

The three images were taken from a bathroom, posing in front of the mirror Kim Loaiza wore her renewed figure, in addition to having undergone a few cosmetic adjustments, now she has also been going to the gym so her body looks much better.

Kimberly Loaiza now more confident boasts her exquisite figure | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

As proof of the result of going to the gym, you will be able to notice it in the videos where she appears wearing skirts or short dresses, because her thighs look much more toned.

Two hours ago he shared this publication which surprisingly already has more than one and a half million red hearts.

The swimsuit that Loaiza is wearing is a SHEIN brand design, which you can easily find on the brand’s online page, this has a cost of $ 308.00 pesos, but you will currently find it with a discount and with a final price of $ 220.00 Mexican pesos.

One of the first comments that we find in the publication of La Lindura Mayor is that of her husband and father of her children, Juan de Dios Pantoja who placed three emojis that apparently are being savored, there is no doubt that his biggest fan is him.

The comments that we find are also part of some famous influencers, who quickly became his friends and that we precisely found them at his KL Fest.

If you realize that Kim is a tremendous woman, God how beautiful she is, “” The body of the greatest cutie, “commented some fans.

Without a doubt the look of Kimberly loaiza It could be compared to the American businesswoman Kylie Jenner who today is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott.