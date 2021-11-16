Kimberly Loaiza surpasses 55 million followers on Tiktok | Instagram

The name of Kimberly Loaiza is now known worldwide, as it reached the 55 million followers on Tik tok, a figure that no other famous Mexican influencer has achieved so far and will surely take a long time to achieve.

Definitely K, imberly Loaiza music artist’s wife Juan de Dios Pantoja She is an unstoppable woman, because for a couple of months she managed to sneak into the 50 most famous tiktokers in the world, she belongs to the group that has the largest number of followers.

However, that is not the surprising thing and it is that Kimberly is not only among the top 50 worldwide, but her name has been in the top 10 group for a couple of months.

In a short time and thanks to the popularity he already had on Instagram, his Tik tok account quickly began to gain followers, in fact he managed to position himself among the world’s top 50 during the first year he launched his account in 2020.

Kimberly Loaiza surpasses 55 million followers on Tiktok | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

The news that he reached 55 million followers on Tik tok was recently shared through his Instagram stories, in addition you can see the figure on his official account, he also has 3.1 billion Likes on his Tik tok account.

Thanks to her popularity, Kimberly Loaiza has managed to position herself as one of the biggest celebrities and influencers in all of Mexico, in each of her social media accounts we find millions and millions of followers.

Unfortunately in Tik tok it is not possible to know how many videos have been shared so far, perhaps that data only has it, such as the number of people who see our stories.

Loaiza usually shares videos related to the activities she is doing, although we usually find entertaining content doing parodies, she also usually records her two sons Kima and Juanito who, like her, have become famous.

Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja are one of the best known couples in the whole country and also other parts of Latin America, since a couple of weeks ago they moved to Miami, Florida in the United States.

Surely the couple wants to succeed abroad, in what is said is one of the most complicated countries to conquer, however, it would not be a surprise if La Lindura Mayor managed to do it together with her husband JD Pantoja, it is a goal that they will have to fulfill. both.