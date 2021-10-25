Kimberly Loaiza travels with Juan de Dios Pantoja to Disney | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza recently shared some videos where she meets her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja and their two young children Kima and Juanito.

These videos He shared them through his stories on Instagram, his eldest daughter Kima Sofía Pantoja Loaiza appears as the protagonists, who is playing with a balloon with a print of the Minnie Mouse character.

Surely you already know that the musical artist JD Pantoja is already out of danger, because a few days ago they shared in their stories that he had already been negative in the test.

Probably for this reason it is that they decided to travel to Disney, enjoying their family as they have done on several occasions already, because this is not the first time they visit the amusement park, however apparently this is the first time they have taken Juanito.

Today it was surely Kima who has been enjoying it much more, now that she is a little older, when she was four months old, they traveled to France and also visited one of the many parks that exist in the world.

Kimberly Loaiza travels with Juan de Dios Pantoja to Disney | Instagram kimberly.loaiza

Obviously Kima could not enjoy at 4 months of age, but today that he is older, he will surely have been having the best time, on the other hand Juanito who is still a months old baby could call his attention some colors and others .

In your videos Kimberly loaiza He appears talking behind the scenes while recording his children, first Kima who is very entertained with his balloon, later he records mini JD who is sitting down and well behaved in his stroller.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEOS.

Stefanny Loaiza’s older Lindura and sister calls him “bodoquito”, given that Juanito has cheeks that anyone would like to squeeze a bit because of how voluptuous they are as well as tender.

It seems that the family has already spent several days in that place, because the interpreter of “De Lao Remix” stated that a day before they had dedicated themselves to walking only to Kima, and that this Sunday they would enjoy some games for adults as well.

In one of the videos they appeared on a kind of Pirates of the Caribbean tour where, despite the fact that everything was dark, you could see the emotion they felt in their voices.

Speaking of tour, the couple has already been preparing for their 13.13 tour that will begin shortly, surely this was another incentive to take these micro vacations.