The new publication of Kimberly Loaiza, the well-known and successful Instagram celebrity, has left several netizens surprised, given that she is wearing a flirty black outfit with transparencies, with which it highlights its charms immediately.

In this new photo shoot that she shared, we can see her wearing a beautiful two-piece suit in black, this one has some transparent details that allow her fans to enjoy the panorama and see her beautiful figure once again.

The pretty businesswoman Kimberly loaiza she shared this image an hour ago, in her description she wrote the title of her new song “Mejor Sola”; launched just eleven days ago, in its official YouTube video it already has more than 12 million views.

Surely the youtuber was promoting her new single referring to him, while delighting her flirtatious figure with some photos.

In total, there were seven photos that she shared where she appears posing in three different places, in the last image she appears next to her husband, surely the location was an adapted study, without a doubt Kimberly looks more beautiful than ever.

Since this beautiful 23-year-old girl underwent certain aesthetic adjustments, we have been able to see part of the process and especially the result, although her fans affirmed that she did not need it because she was already beautiful, the improvement was amazing.

La Cindura Mayor always tends to pamper her fans with her publications, however this time she not only indulged them, her goal was also to show off her beauty and show off the security of which she owns today.

Kimberly loaiza She must be very proud of the changes she has undergone over these five years, since she started her career as a YouTuber.

Today’s wife Juan de Dios Pantoja and mother of two beautiful children Kima and Juanito, has managed to overcome the criticism that at some point in her career made her cry, she herself told it in one of her videos.

With each of his new publications we have had the opportunity to see the changes that he has undergone and not only physical but also emotional.

Although it is the physical changes that are noticeable with the naked eye, the look of this beauty is different, it has more power, enthusiasm and security.