Kimberly Loaiza wore her figure between strips for her KL FEST

The Biggest Cuteness Kimberly Loaiza again left several Internet users shocked with her beauty, especially because she was highlighting her with a beautiful strappy outfit, she used it to give a presentation of her songs in KL FEST.

What most caught the attention of the impressive party he held Kimberly loaiza In addition to her guests, they were the outfits she wore, with both she looked more than flirtatious, Kim Loaiza looked attractive! It should be noted that she always has been, but this time she definitely showed off.

A few days ago the wife of the musical artist Juan de Dios Pantoja, who like her is an internet celebrity, shared some capsules, photos and videos of one of her biggest parties.

In it we find several celebrities from the internet as well as soap operas, among them was the Cuban actress Livia Brito and the tiktoker Kunno who now claims to be a celebrity and artist.

Of course, as expected, his closest friends who are also youtubers, were present at KL FEST, such as Lele Pons, Nicole García, Katia Vlogs and Ely Blancarte.

As expected, Kim Loaiza shared some photographs of the impressive photo shoot that they took of her, the protagonist outfit of this note consists of a body-style look with decorations throughout the piece with embroidered ornaments.

This was long-sleeved and between the arms and the termination of said bodysuit had some fringes that gave it a more curious length, it was also accompanied by a flat hat in bone color, his outfit was white and he also wore a pair of boots from the same shade as his hat.

This publication was shared a day ago on his official Instagram account, where he already has 2,353,052 red hearts and 14.9 thousand comments in total.

Kimberly loaiza She is posing in a corner, between two walls in purple with letters written with black graffiti, where her name and that of her new single “Mejor Sola” is written, which was by the way the main theme of her party.

The most amazing thing about KL FEST was that Kima and Juanito Pantoja Loaiza’s mother showed off her new private jet, with her initials and logo stamped on it, where she surely took her entire team and some of her special guests.