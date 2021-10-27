Kimberly Loaiza, wears a top with which her charms dazzle | Instagram

Internet celebrity known as La Cindura Mayor Kimberly Loaiza wife of the musical artist Juan de Dios Pantoja, shared a look recently

If we were to talk about the most popular personalities in all of Mexico on social networks, without a doubt Kimberly loaiza He would top this list and not only thanks to one platform but to several where he has millions of followers.

Today her publications and videos on YouTube have millions of views and red hearts, since she began her career as a youtuber in 2016 she has managed to become the largest content creator in Mexico according to YouTube, surpassing Yuya who previously held this title. .

El Cindura Mayor and precisely the older sister of Stefanny Loaiza, who has also become a personality on Instagram, tends to share impressive photos on Instagram, there is no doubt that she has an excellent production team.

Precisely in her new publication we see her wearing not only an amazing outfit but also a perfect photoshoot.

The outfit she is wearing consists of patent leather pants or at least a material that looks quite similar, black suede ankle boots, long orange gloves and a semi-wide tank top with stones and lots of glitter.

On this occasion, she let her charms peek out over this garment, but only very little since at the time of dressing she is usually a bit more demure.

It is possible that this session is not so current, because today in his most current videos on Tiktok and also in his stories, he wears his long hair with extensions and in black.

Something that caught the attention of this publication was the reflection that she shared, with which thousands of cute girls agree with her.

It is a reflection on what Kimberly loaiza He has learned from life that we should surely take note of, as education and respect open more doors than money, perhaps it refers to opportunities.

Just as he commented on some other things that would make anyone with a conscience think, however the end of his writing was the best, that love was felt and was not chosen.

It’s been 8 hours since he shared these photos and he already has almost a million and a half red hearts and 75 thousand comments in total.