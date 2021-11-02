Kimberly Loaiza conquers New York with a single Best Solo | Instagram

From the moment Jukilop decided to move to the United States, they have gradually managed to enter the world of American entertainment, recently Kimberly Loaiza shared excitedly that she has come to conquer New York with “Better alone“.

Kimberly loaiza wife of the musical artist Juan de Dios Pantoja, just like she is a celebrity and the Internet, she always accompanies her on her travels and as is evident at every opportunity she shows her support, there is no doubt that he is her biggest fan.

In her official Instagram account, the interpreter of “Mejor Sola” and “Don’t be jealous”, shared some publications that refer to the spectacular displays and screens that appear in New York.

His emotion was such that the photos and videos did not stop and it is not for less, since starting to succeed in another country is usually somewhat complicated.

However, it seems that for Kim Loaiza it has become something simple, since she has done nothing but advance and conquer each obstacle.

4 hours ago he shared his last publication referring to this new achievement, where he appears showing his fans part of the process of the trip he made to get to this beautiful place.

Kima and Juanito’s mother made a promise that this would be her last publication referring to her new achievement in the United States, which is the beginning of a fruitful career in that country.

Cuties understand me, I’m excited again, thank you, thank you for everything, I love you and keep listening to Mejor Sola “, wrote Kim Loaiza.

Approximately they have given a little more than one hundred thousand red hearts to its publication for every hour that has elapsed since its publication, so far it has already 373,279 reproductions and 3,092 comments.

Obviously her fans like her are more than excited to see her succeed as an empowered woman, and it is something that they let her know in the comment box, where as always she gives her unconditional support.

On a well-known corner of one of the most famous streets in New York in Time Square, Loaiza appears in the promo for her new single, evidently accompanied by Zion & Lennox.

The huge videos are not only impressive but also spectacular it has been a great production in which he has worked Kimberly loaiza And it is something that you should be proud of as a Mexican, to succeed abroad.