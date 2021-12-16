Juan de Dios Pantoja “supports” the infidelity of Eduin Caz | Instagram

Something that has undoubtedly surprised fans of Eduin caz vocalist of the firm group It is his video where his infidelity is verified, which it seems that Juan de Dios Pantoja, husband of Kimberly Loaiza, supposedly supports.

Apparently the term that surely other people would use for the post you shared Juan de Dios Pantoja the famous influencer, is rather a mockery towards the interpreter of “Ya Supérame”.

This is because he shared a meme that alluded to the situation that the lead singer of the famous group is experiencing for a couple of days.

In the image that he shared through his Instagram stories, a woman appears who according to Mexican culture could be considered a healer, who is passing some herbs through the body to another person.

Eduin Caz meme photo | Instagram juandediospantoja

Said subject is standing while some herbs touch his skin, curiously the face is of the vocalist of the famous norteño group, it is evident that it is an edition because his face is the one that appears in his sleeping video.

Far from being upset by Eduin, it seems that he was very amused by the fact that he himself shared the publication, he even asked his fans to share some memes that have come out of this famous scandal.

In the image you can also see a text that states that everything they say about him slips, it should be remembered that JD Pantoja He experienced a similar situation a year ago.

It had been Lizbeth Rodríguez who claimed that JD was unfaithful to Kimberly Loaiza, with her own photographer Kevin Achutegui, however, this situation was immediately clarified and the couple is happily married with two children.

Perhaps this type of situation is something very normal, especially when it comes to celebrities of the stature of both leading personalities of this note.

What happened to Eduin Caz

Apparently the situation experienced by the interpreter of “Thank you” had already been clarified with his wife, in fact in a video he shared he mentioned that she was already aware of what happened, because the young woman who leaked the video wanted money in exchange of his silence.

This problem of a weekend immediately went viral unleashing memes and all kinds of conflicts between Internet users, who claimed that they no longer believed in love for this famous infidelity.