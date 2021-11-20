Kimberly Loaza and JD Pantoja take their children to Disney | Instagram

The marriage formed by the famous influencers Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza decided to take her two children for a walk nothing more and nothing less than Disney, surely for Kima it was a paradise.

Through your YouTube channel Kimberly loaiza He shared a new video of this curious adventure, where undoubtedly not only his children had a great time but they too.

Whenever an adult has the opportunity to visit Disney it also becomes a dream come true, anyone of any age would love to visit these impressive amusement parks.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza dedicates the most tender message to JD Pantoja

This video was published on November 19 on the YouTube channel of La Lindura Mayor, surprisingly it already has 4,478,291 views so far, we will share it with you right away.

The impressive and surprising video has a duration of 37:36 minutes in total, where we can appreciate much of the enjoyment of the family, especially Kima who adores Minnie Mouse, remember that when she turned 2 years old her theme party was of this character.

Among the 36,724 comments that Kim Loaiza’s publication has on the part of his cuteness and little pantojitas, he is excited to see new content where his children appear, it is worth mentioning that the publications where they appear become quite popular.

Once Juan de Dios and Kimberly arrived at Disney, they came to the souvenir shop to buy some decoration pieces such as headbands and stuffed animals for Kima.

Enjoying the games and presentations of each of the shows, both Kima and his parents were very excited, except for Juanito who is still a 9-month-old baby, he still does not understand the emotion of being in such a place.

Fans of Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja, who came to recognize them, approached them and greeted them with total pleasure.

Along the way, little Juanito Pantoja Loaiza ended up asleep a couple of times, the same happened with Kima, however she managed to wake up just in time to get on the games accompanied by her parents.

The visit lasted practically the whole day, the final show in which they were without a doubt was the most exciting to see the famous Disney castle with fireworks and others.

Without a doubt, this could become one of the cutest family videos that Kim and Juan have shared since they had their second and adorable son.