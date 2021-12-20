Kimberly Loaza builds a Christmas tree for Kima and Juanito | Instagram

Once again Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja decided to record the reactions of their children, while decorating a huge Christmas tree.

Kima and Juanito They are two children who are quite fortunate to have parents who not only spoil them and full of gifts, they also adore them more than anything in this world.

Two days ago, the renowned Internet celebrity shared this video on the La Lintuda Mayor channel, which already has more than 4 million views.

It may interest you: Lizbeth Rodríguez shows off her charms between strips in her top

“Our children react to the giant Christmas pine Jukilop | Kimberly loaiza“Was the title of the video that was shared on the channel of the interpreter of” Mejor Sola “, it lasts a little more than 20 minutes, we will share it with you right away.

In the video you can see how it is that between Juan de Dios, Kim Cecia Loaiza’s cousin and the Super Trout assemble the pine tree, later other people help them, this piece is so great that it came in several cartons.

Even throughout the video you can see that its height reaches the second floor of the house where the family is currently staying, the best of all is that it comes with built-in lights, all they did was put it together and decorate it with spheres .

When Kima, the eldest daughter of the couple, saw the pine tree, at first she did not show much enthusiasm, this because she was surely surprised, but after a few seconds her emotion was evident.

As for Juanito, as he is still a months old baby, he does not seem to react much to the huge Christmas tree in front of him, it is worth mentioning that this is the first Christmas in the life of Juanito Pantoja Loaiza as a new member of the family.

Videos of Kimberly Loaiza on Youtube

For this young married couple remembering each reaction of their children with important dates, it is something that they can treasure forever like any other parent, only that Kimberly loaiza and her husband have the advantage of making money from such content.

By having videos on YouTube where their beauties and pantojitas enjoy seeing this beautiful family spend moments together, at the moment of monetizing with so many millions of reproductions it becomes a profitable business.

Thanks to its popularity, it manages to have millions of constant reproductions in each of the videos it shares since 2016, work that has been a bit complicated on some occasions, due to the hatred of certain people.