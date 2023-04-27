Kimetsu No Yaiba Gets The Best Tanjiro Cosplay We’ve Seen So Far

The otaku community is still in absolute excitement with the premiere of the third season of the anime of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer and that has also kept the fans who are fond of the art of cosplay very active.

This is how in recent weeks we have seen a curious phenomenon that runs on two sides: on the one hand we have exponents of this sector who have taken advantage of the current furor for the series to publish new tribute sessions in honor of this saga.

And on the other spectrum we have an artist already positioned with a relatively long career in his time dedicated to this work, who have also taken advantage of the situation and the trending topic to revive a series of photos that they have taken in the past around this franchise. .

In both cases, the general result among fans has been the same of a fairly open and positive reception where we see a wide variety of styles and proposals that pay homage to both the visual style of the manga and the anime.

A few days ago we saw the perfect example of this with a brutal Mitsuri cosplay that tenderly and disturbingly recreated the most representative details of the girl. And today we have what would be one of the best tributes to her protagonist.

This is how Tanjiro looks in one of the best tributes to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

Themed Injection is an artist dedicated to the complex art of cosplay who has a total of more than 16,000 followers on his Instagram account. The boy defines himself as an artist, actor, performer and model dedicated to cosplay.

Due to this, in his official account we observe a significant amount of variety in terms of the format of his content, corresponding mostly to cosplay sessions that stand out for being meticulous.

A sample of this is all the material referring to his session dedicated to Tanjiro, protagonist of Kimetsu No Yaiba: Demon Slayer:

Tanjiro’s character design may look relatively simple to the naked eye, but it actually requires a lot of work on the small details of projecting his body language and the almost imperceptible gestures in his facial expression.

This cosplay session stands out a lot for its fidelity in recreating the character’s clothing, while the artist makes use of his acting skills to emulate some gestures of the animated hero.