Kimetsu no Yaiba premieres brutal opening for its third season

The otaku community devoted to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is celebrating with the premiere of the third season of the anime that promises to finally adapt one of the most intense and controversial arcs of the original manga.

With the launch of the first episode of this new stage, we also had the opportunity to learn about the new opening or opening theme of this saga.

Although the mere fact of the premiere of the special opening episode was a reason for enough excitement and expectation among the community, there was also relative curiosity about the song that would give personality to this new arc.

Today, shortly after knowing the official number of episodes, all doubts have finally been cleared up and, although the demands were high, everything indicates that the new opening of the anime lives up to the reputation of the rest of the work.

Originally written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotoge, the manga began publication on February 15, 2016 in Shueisha’s weekly Shukan Shonen Jump magazine.

But then Demon Slayer began its journey as an anime by the guys at Ufotable in April 2019, steadily but sometimes slowly taking each stage of the original story, now starting with the Swordsmith Village arc.

This is what Kizuna no Kiseki looks like, the opening of season 3 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Finally this Saturday, April 9, the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba began with a special double-length episode, extending over almost 50 minutes.

That was already enough cause for excitement, but the premiere was also crowned with the presentation of the new opening for this season with the theme Kizuna no Kiseki (something like Miraculous Bonds) performed as a duet by MAN WITH A MISSION x Milet:

This anime has always been distinguished by its cunning use of animation resources to achieve sequences of great visual impact, making the most of the available resources.

The scenes that accompany this new opening are a perfect demonstration of this distinctive visual style that has positioned Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as one of the best productions of our current days.

This third season of the anime will consist of just 11 episodes, the first of which is double as we have already seen. The global premiere of each new chapter will be through Crunchyroll.