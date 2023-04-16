Kimetsu no Yaiba releases details of its ending for the third season

We are a few hours away from the premiere of the second chapter of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and there is a detail in particular that has everyone with high expectations: its ending.

Last Sunday, April 9, 2023, the world witnessed the premiere of this new stage of the anime through CrunchyRoll, it was a hectic double-length special episode that presented us with the general plot for this new arc of the Swordsmith Village.

After the premiere in theaters of this special feature film for the transition and start of this new adventure, the expectation was the greatest and the entire experience was crowned by an epic animated sequence with the official theme of the intro of this arc.

But it wasn’t until the end of the chapter that we all realized something curious: yes, we had seen the official intro animation for this new season, but the episode had no closing or ending sequence.

This detail for some was disappointing, but now we have news that you should read before the premiere of chapter 2.

This is all we know about the ending of season 3 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Through the official account of the anime in Twitter The first official details of the ending theme song for the third season of Demon Slayer have been revealed.

The good news is that this theme exists and everything indicates that it will be possible to see it after the end of the second chapter, although for the same reason there is not a single frame of the theme, to save it as a big surprise for the end (or the moment in which finally ready):

The big surprise that has been anticipated is that the closing song will be performed by exactly the same duo that plays the opening theme: MAN WITH A MISSION x Milet.

The ending theme song would be titled “Koikogare”, which was originally written and composed by Yuki Kaijura. For now, to mitigate the wait, the official synopsis of this new adventure promises many emotions:

And the story makes its way to a new location: Tanjiro’s journey takes him to the Swordsmith Village, where he meets two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen: Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira. Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking nearby, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades.”

Season 3 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will consist of 11 episodes that will premiere every Sunday.