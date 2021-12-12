12/12/2021

Kimi raikkonen (Espoo, 1979) says goodbye this Sunday to Formula 1 in his 350th grand prix, in the race that brings the curtain down for the 2021 World Cup in Abu Dhabi. He retires with 21 victories, 18 pole positions, 46 fastest laps and 103 podiums, in addition to a world title and two runners-up. A great balance for the last driver to give Ferrari a title. Today, at Alfa Romeo, he is eager to get in the way of the sport that made him high but never quite fit in. In fact, he already left F1 in 2009, starring in an extraordinary conversion into rally driver. But three years later he returned to the grill to continue giving a show. Up to now.

Kimi made his World Championship debut in 2001 with Sauber, the current Alfa Romeo, so it closes the circle. During all these years he has shown his talent and his speed, but also his wayward, even apathetic character, which in his day earned him the nickname ‘Iceman’, ice man … and not only for being Finnish.

His first victories and runner-up came in 2003 with McLaren and battling Michael Schumacher. He repeated runner-up in 2005 and in 2007 he signed for Ferrari, while Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton they starred that season in a tense internal pulse in Woking. Kimi took advantage of the mess and without making so much ‘noise’ he won three of the last four races (and six throughout the year) and was proclaimed world champion in Brazil. He was the last Ferrari champion

“Sometimes it is good to get out of the politics that are behind F1 and all that nonsense that surrounds racing and sport,” he said to explain his ‘escape’ to the World Rally Championship. He returned to F1 with Lotus in 2012. And to Ferrari in 2014, alongside Alonso and later, with Vettel. Since 2019, already on the way to retirement, he has competed with more discreet results at Alfa Romeo. After a life of speed on the track and excesses off it, Kimi He confesses eager to spend more time with his family, his wife Minttu and little Robin and Rianna, ages 6 and 4, respectively.

“Formula 1 requires a lot of time, but it has never been the main thing for me. My life has always been outside. There are more important things for me. Today my schedules affect my whole family and I am looking forward to the day in the that has nothing planned and can do what they want, “he says Raikkonen.

After more than 20 years in the premier class, Kimi highlights 2007 as its best year and points to Michael Schumacher as his toughest rival. “I raced against Michael for many years, we had very good fights. Every year there were good and bad moments, as in life. If for a few years it had not been fun, I would not have stayed that long. It is not always the most beautiful thing to leave your house and fly for ten hours, but when you can fulfill what you came for on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, that’s fine. I said I am, I’m delighted that it is over “, sentence Raikkonen.

In this sense, Alfa Romeo has dedicated a very revealing message to him on the chassis of his single-seater for Abu Dhabi: “Kimi, we leave you alone.”

“Kimi will be missed. I really like the way he loves this sport. He has been in F1 for many years, he is very honest, always. When he takes off his ‘Iceman’ mask, away from the paddock, you discover that Kimi He is a good person, different. He has been incredible for F1 and we are going to miss him, “he sums up. Fernando Alonso