10/25/2021

On at 16:04 CEST

.

The German international Joshua Kimmich, from Bayern Münich, has generated a controversy in his country for not having yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus and having publicly explained that he has not done so because he has some reservations, because, according to him, there are not enough studies on the long-term effects term.

Kimmich He has not ruled out being vaccinated soon, but his statements have generated concern within and outside of football as it can serve as ammunition for anti-vaccine movements.

Justly Kimmich has been seen as a model in many respects and has done, together with his teammate at Bayern and in the national team Leon Goretzka, a contribution to the fight against the coronavirus with the creation of a foundation that has raised several million euros to help those most affected.

He had recently received all kinds of praise for dispensing with agents and intermediaries and personally negotiating his renewal with Bayern, causing him to be seen as an example of a professional taking his destiny into his own hands.

“We all know and appreciate the responsibility of Kimmich and that is why his statements surprise us, “the German government spokesman said on Monday, Steffen seibert.

Seibert He said that the decision to get vaccinated or not is something personal, also for a player of the German national team, but added that “there are answers to the doubts that he has and there are studies that hopefully have an influence on him.”

The president of the German Ethics Committee, Alena Buyx, said Kimmich he had been misled by misinformation about the lack of studies on the long-term effects of the vaccine.

Buyx added that it would have been desirable for Kimmich He will take advantage of the possibilities he has to become better informed and show an exemplary behavior on the subject of the vaccine.

“Now it’s about explaining to everyone that these long-term effects do not exist and preventing people from thinking that as Kimmich they have doubts, they also have to have doubts, “he explained.

The expert in Health of the Social Democratic Party, Karl Lauterbach, an epidemiologist doctor, offered to have a conversation on the subject with Kimmich.

The controversy arises just at a time when the Bayern coach, Julian Nagelsmann, He has to direct his team from a distance because he has been infected with coronavirus, despite being vaccinated, which forces him to stay in home isolation.