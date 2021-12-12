12/12/2021 at 20:58 CET

The German international Joshua Kimmich has abandoned his misgivings about the covid-19 vaccine and announced his willingness to receive his dose, while he recovers from the consequences left by his contagion with the virus.

“For me it was difficult to face my fears and misgivings, that’s why I have been indecisive for so long,” said the midfielder, in a statement advanced by the German public television ‘ZDF’.

The 26-year-old Bayern Munich player has been the subject of a controversy for weeks, beyond football, after having expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccine or possible contraindications.

The controversy was aggravated when he was quarantined due to a contact with an infected person, which was followed by the verification that he himself tested positive for covid-19.

Last Thursday, after overcoming the infection and quarantine, Bayern announced that in any case it will continue to be absent for the remainder of the year due to the consequences left by the infection.

The player suffers “mild pulmonary infiltrations” that prevent him from returning to training, affirmed sources of the Bavarian club.

Kimmich’s statements against the vaccine received criticism from the federal government at the time. They coincided with a strong upturn in cases and successive calls from the political class to get vaccinated, both from the outgoing government of Angela Merkel and that of her successor, Olaf Scholz.

The midfielder went into quarantine after it was revealed that he had been in contact with an infected person. On November 24, he tested positive for covid-19 and he dropped out of league matches and the Champions League, after also being out of three calls as an international.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, stopped paying him the floor in the days when he has not been able to play because of the quarantine, according to the current German regulation for the unvaccinated.