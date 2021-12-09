12/09/2021 at 1:42 PM CET

.

The German international Joshua Kimmich He will continue to be absent for the remainder of the year due to the aftermath of covid-19, sources from Bayern Munich, his club, reported.

Kimmich, who is not vaccinated and who ended the quarantine that began in November yesterday, will not be available for the three league games that remain until the winter break.

The player suffers “mild pulmonary infiltrations” that prevent him from returning to training.

“I feel good and I am glad to have finished the quarantine,” said the player himself, through the Bayern website, in which it was also reported that he will continue to be absent.

In case of Kimmich has raised controversy in Germany, after the player declared that he was not vaccinated and claimed to have doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccine or possible contraindications.

In full controversy over these statements, which deserved criticism from the federal government for coinciding with a strong rebound in cases and successive calls to be vaccinated, the midfielder was quarantined after it was revealed that he had been in contact with an infected person.

On November 24, he tested positive for covid-19 and was low for league matches, as well as for the Champions League, after having also been out of three calls as an international.

Bayern Munich, for its part, stopped paying him his salary on the days when he was unable to play due to quarantine, in accordance with the current German regulation for the unvaccinated.

The federal government intends to introduce compulsory vaccination by February next year, while the campaigns to motivate the population to get immunized continue.

Approximately 69% of German citizens have the full guideline, a lower percentage than in other European Union (EU) countries.

From the new executive of the chancellor Olaf Scholz It is about activating the vaccinations of both those who have not yet received the first dose and those who should go for the soda, since six months have already elapsed since the second.