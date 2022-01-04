In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you do not know which is the best ebook reader you can buy, we help you with the two best sellers on Amazon.

Choosing a good ebook reader may seem simple, but it is not, and there are many factors that can vary and it depends on whether one or the other suits you, starting with the clearest differentiation: the Kindle and all the others.

If you have already made up your mind and you know that you want to buy a Kindle, we have a guide of advice, although going into even more detail surely you will have a question: is the Kindle or the Kindle Paperwhite better? Both seem similar, although their price is not.

We have prepared a comparison of characteristics between these two models, which are undoubtedly the best e-book readers that you can buy right now, although for different budgets.

To get rid of doubts, we tell you what are the key points of these two eReaders and in which cases should you bet on one or the other preferably.

This e-book reader is the most affordable on Amazon. It weighs little and also now includes a highly demanded feature such as the backlit screen.

Both have on-screen light, but the Kindle is much cheaper

This e-book reader is the most affordable on Amazon. It weighs little and also now includes a highly demanded feature such as the backlit screen.

One of the main novelties of the Kindle (the one for 80-90 euros) is that it has a light on the screen. It made this leap two years ago, getting dangerously close to the characteristics of its older brother, the Paperwhite.

However, in what they do differ is in price, and that is normally the most basic model costs 36% less.

There are a few things that make the Kindle Paperwhite a better ebook reader, although if what you value above all is the price, undoubtedly the cheapest model reaches the sole of the shoes.

Weight: The basic Kindle is lighter, and it shows

From 174 grams to 205 grams it seems that there is not much difference, but if you are going to hold a book for many hours it will show.

That is why you must assess in which position you read and if you are willing to do it with 20 grams more for a long time.

Kindle Paperwhite weighs slightly more, so it may be a defining factor when making a decision.

Kindle Paperwhite: much higher quality screen

The new Kindle Paperwhite from 2021 debuts a larger 6.8-inch screen with more brightness, thinner bezels, 8 GB of storage, it is 20% faster, with more autonomy and fast charging.

This point also establishes a difference between Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite, and that is that the more advanced model has 300 dpi, that is, a higher resolution.

The other is “only” at 176 dpi, almost half. It is a big leap, although it should be noted that in electronic ink you hardly notice a substantial difference between the two.

What does make the Kindle Paperwhite worthwhile is the option to regulate the color temperature.

The Paperwhite is waterproof: pool, beach or bathtub, here we go

Splash resistance is always a plus, and the Kindle does not have it, as does the Paperwhite, which is an ideal candidate for those reading sessions in environments that in other circumstances would be “dangerous” due to the proximity of water.

As it has resistance, you can take it to the beach or the pool without problems, even in the bathtub.

It is one of the characteristics that make the difference quite important.

USB Type C comes to the new generation and makes charging quite easy

The new Kindle Paperwhite dates from 2021 and already comes with somewhat more current technologies, such as charging and data transfer via USB Type C.

The previous models still use the microUSB that is already totally obsolete in mobile telephony, tablets and other technological devices.

This makes things a lot easier since, although Kindles usually require charging only every several weeks, You can do it with your mobile charger if, for example, it catches you on a trip.

Bottom line: the base model is very good, but the Paperwhite extras are worth the investment

This e-book reader is the most affordable on Amazon. It weighs little and also now includes a highly demanded feature such as the backlit screen.

If we see the reasons set out above to buy the Kindle or the Kindle Paperwhite (2021), we must evaluate very positively everything that the most complete model of the two offers, especially for users who constantly move their Kindle away from home.

For the others, those who do not usually take it on a trip or bathe with it, the basic model is top for the 80-90 euros that it normally costs.

That said, if the Kindle Paperwhite usually costs 140 euros, the option to buy it cheaper appears from time to time and then surely it is much more worth it.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.