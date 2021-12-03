

Vidal and Dybala come from a year marked by injuries, in which they did not take advantage of their few opportunities.

Photo: GIUSEPPE CACACE / . / .

The controversial Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal and the Argentine Paulo Dybala, had perhaps the worst football year of their careers and that was evidenced after they were nominated for the “award” of the worst foreign footballer in Serie A in Italy.

Although we are all used to waiting for these dates to meet the best who is awarded as the best footballer of the year, either with the Golden Ball or The Best award, well in Italy they have been given the task of highlighting or highlighting who was the worst foreign player, and among the nominees are Vidal and Dybala.

The medium Calciobidoni selected 10 players and brought them together in the so-called “Flap Ten”, where there are the worst performing and most hated players in the tournament. There the Chilean midfielder appears due to his poor performance at Inter, where injuries deprived him of maintaining a good level, to the point of not being a starter in any game in the search to revalidate the Scudetto.

Ecco i Candidati for #Calciobidone 2021, raffigurati and Campioncini di @Fantacalcio, realizzati da Rosario Marineo: ARTHUR, DYBALA e RAMSEY (Juventus), KALINIC (Verona), KOLAROV e VIDAL (Inter), KUMBULLA (Rome), MANDZUKIC (Milan) , MURIQI and STRAKOSHA (Lazio). pic.twitter.com/Ue2upL4N6y – Calciobidoni.it (@Calciobidoni) December 1, 2021

It is evident that the organizers of this award and their voters were cruel to Arturo Vidal, as stated in the description of the Chilean: “From King Arthur to the King of Horror. Between madness and prominence: poker, fights, alcohol, wrecked cars, shocking evidence. And so on, put more ”, they pointed out.

For his part, the Argentine Paulo Dybala was included in the negative list after a complicated year In which injuries prevented him from performing at the level expected of him, however in the current championship he seems to be recovering his best version, accumulating four goals and three assists so far.

The roster is completed by Arthur, Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Nikola Kalinic (Hellas Verona), Aleksandar Kolarov (Inter), Marasah Kumbulla (Roma), Mario Mandzukic (Milan), Vedat Muriqi and Thomas Strakosha (Lazio). The last winner was Christian Eriksen, after his work at Giuseppe Meazza.

Read also:

– Return of a Warrior: Eriksen retrains after being close to death

– Italian TV punished the presenter who “mocked” the spanking of a reporter in Serie A [Video]

– Ballon d’Or hangover? Lionel Messi was absent from training due to symptoms of gastroenteritis