Since the 1990s Will Smith has won the hearts of the public and managed to become not only an icon of the time from television, film and music, but his popularity has remained throughout the years. The interpreter of “Wild Wild West” finds himself in a position in his career in which, in addition to being able to choose his characters, he can indulge in certain luxuries such as sharing his juicy payments with his stage companions.

Smith is not only one of the most beloved actors by the public, which makes him quite a profitable figure, but he is also one of the highest paid. Currently the Men in Black star – 92% and The Fresh Prince of Bell-Air can be seen in one of those who will undoubtedly be part of his most important roles in the movie King Richard – 90%. This film, based on a true story, will show the patriarch of two of the biggest stars in tennis: Venus and Serena Williams.

For starring in the film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Good Joe Bell – 50%), Will Smith He received a salary of USD $ 40 million, which he distributed among his co-stars taking into account that the production would have a simultaneous premiere between theaters and HBO Max. These types of premieres have been functional for the audience that prefers to watch a movie from home, but for productions they have been problematic.

The most obvious example is the conflict that arose between Scarlett Johansson and Disney over the launch of Black Widow – 87% in Disney Plus, and this had a negative impact on revenue; The most important problem is that part of the salary of several workers depends on what is generated at the box office, and it was difficult to contemplate the income that was generated on the streaming platform.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith wrote checks for Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Saniyya Sidney and Demi singleton. This information has not yet been confirmed by the actor, his representatives or the production, but it would not be surprising news knowing the treatment that Will seeks with his co-workers. It is worth mentioning that the protagonist has also passionately shown his relationship with the film. In an interview for Entertainment Weekly he talked about how important this character is to him.

The first time we spoke, I saw a little flash. He was one of the most misunderstood people during that time. No one got it … He was way ahead in terms of the balance between boosting and protecting, [y] he had a sage-level understanding of when those moments were.

As a father and as a coach, Richard Williams He found a balance, because in addition to leaving two of the most influential athletes of today, he managed to raise his daughters by going from the streets of Compton in California, until they were part of the most important sporting events. The film, in particular, uses the concept of “the power of the family” to achieve something so great.