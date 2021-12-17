12/17/2021 at 1:45 PM CET

Alcoyano has an appointment with the history of the Copa del Rey. Alcoy’s team dismounted Levante in the second round of the competition and the hype of the draw has brought them, once again, with Real Madrid. Last season he eliminated it to achieve one of the great feats of the 2020/21 edition.

2 – @CD_Alcoyano could become the first team to eliminate Real Madrid in two consecutive editions of the #CopaDelRey from @AthleticClub in 1984 and 1985 (not counting finals). Executioner # Alcoyano 💙🤍 # LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/of17hb8qX7 – OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 17, 2021

Los alicantinos, where the figure of the goalkeeper stands out, Jose Juan, could become the first team to eliminate Real Madrid in two consecutive editions of the Copa del Rey since 1985, when Athletic Club achieved it in the 1984 and 1985 editions.

The First RFEF team got rid (0-3) of CD Badajoz in the first round at home and did the same against Levante on penalties in the second. José Juan was once again decisive for his team as he did last season.

Mancha Real, Linares and Rayo Majadahonda, the other rivals of the Super Cup team

Alcoyano is one of the four lucky ones who will face teams from the Spanish Super Cup in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey: Along with the Alicante team are Mancha Real (vs. Athletic Club), Linares Deportivo (vs. FC Barcelona) and Rayo Majadahonda (vs. Atlético de Madrid).

The four teams, which They will seek the title of the Spanish Super Cup from January 12 to 16, 2022, they start as clear favorites to access the round of 16 despite the fact that they play the tie away from home.