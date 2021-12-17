12/17/2021 at 2:21 PM CET

Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona will face Linares Deportivo in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. As current champions, the Catalans are the top favorites in this tie and one of the candidates for the title at the end of the season.

5 – @FCBarcelona_es has passed its five #CopadelRey qualifiers in history played in a single game against Andalusian teams. And they have not fallen in the competition against teams from this region since 2010 against Sevilla after 9 qualifying rounds won. Expert # LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/kLPbSJzWKn – OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 17, 2021

The culés, who They are not going through the best moment in their recent history after the departure of Leo Messi and the elimination in the UEFA Champions League, they have never lost a single match in the Copa del Rey to Andalusian teams in their entire history.

ANDhe Catalan team has successfully completed the previous nine qualifying rounds against Andalusian teams and has not lost since 2010, when he did it against Sevilla during Pep Guardiola’s time at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona, ​​one of the candidates for the title

Despite the bad moment that the Barça club is going through, Xavi Hernández’s team is running as one of the candidates for the title with the status of current champion. He too Real Madrid or the Atlético de Madrid, which last season did not reach the round of 16.

The azulgrana club is the most successful with a total of 31 trophies, followed by Athletic Club (23), Real Madrid (19), Atlético de Madrid (10), Valencia (8), Real Zaragoza (6), Sevilla (5), Espanyol (4) and Irún (4).