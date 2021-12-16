12/16/2021 at 09:42 CET

The Alcoyano goalkeeper, Jose Juan, He was once again the great protagonist of the team in the Copa del Rey. After making history last season against Real Madrid, the player took his sobriety under the sticks in the penalty shoot-out against Levante to take his team to the next round.

22 – José Juan Figueiras 🇪🇸 has saved 22 of the 29 shots he has faced for Alcoyano in the #CopadelRey against LaLiga teams (including 10 from 11 vs Real Madrid in 2020) and two of the four in the penalty shootout against Levante. Hero. pic.twitter.com/MzdW2hBSaY – OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 14, 2021

The Galician, who has become one of the names of the Copa del Rey, He has stopped 22 of the 29 shots on goal received in the cup-butler tournament with Alcoyano’s elastic against LaLiga teams and two of the four penalties in the penalty shoot-out of the match against Levante.

Last season, the people from Alicante got off Real Madrid at the first exchange with an immeasurable José Juan: saved 10 of the 11 shots received during the game. Alcoy’s team eliminated CD Laredo, SD Huesca and Real Madrid, but he could not beat Athletic Club in the round of 16.

A vibrant competition

Alcoyano was once again one of the leading teams in the Copa del Rey, as I did last year, in a much more equal and exciting format. Since the RFEF made the decision to configure all the qualifying rounds as a single match (except for the semifinals), the competition is much more competitive and the distance between LaLiga teams and the rest is less.

In fact, last season, some teams like himself Alcoyano, Girona or Navalcarnero They reached the round of 16 beating LaLiga teams and with an infinitely larger budget. Ronald Koeman’s FC Barcelona, ​​however, ended up taking the title in the final.