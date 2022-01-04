01/04/2022 at 17:55 CET

Betfair

One of the most attractive issues in the Copa del Rey is always surprises and even more so when all the important Spanish football clubs are already in the mix. Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid or Athletic Club, the four clubs that top the competition list in terms of titles, will debut this week in the round of 32. According to Betfair forecasts, many of the surprises of the past are not something unattainable and they reflect this in their playoffs.

One of the star clashes is Alcoyano-Real Madrid. The Alicante team already eliminated the Madrid player just a year ago and now they are looking for the same fate after eliminating another Primera in the previous round, Levante. 2021 exact score replay (2-1) has 4% implied odds. According to Betfair forecasts, Alcoyano’s victory, with extra time and penalties, has a probability of 11%, not very low if we consider the great difference in category between the two clubs.

Barcelona, ​​with more problems than Real Madrid

However, it is more likely that Barcelona will fall into extra time and penalties against Linares in Jaén. SAccording to Betfair forecasts, that the Andalusian team wins in added time or on penalties has an implicit probability of 15%. A much higher quota in terms of options than the same situation of Alcoyano against Real Madrid.

The biggest surprise, Rayo Majadahonda

The great feat for Betfair bettors would be Rayo Majadahonda’s victory in 90 minutes against Atlético de Madrid. That Rayo Majadahonda, who will play at home in the Metropolitano, beat those of Cholo without extra time and penalties has an implicit probability of 6%, the highest quota of all the games in this round for a team, be it in the category that be. Betfair bettors see it as more unlikely than Alcoyano’s triumph over Madrid, Linares over Barcelona or Atlético Mancha Real over Athletic Club.

Perhaps the following teams were not protagonists of great bells against the giants of the competition, but They did leave their mark as revelation teams that dazzled a large part of football lovers.

The thousand and one anecdotes of the Cup

Among them we can find Mirandés, which in 2011-2012 beat three Primera teams: Villarreal, Racing and Espanyol. With Pablo Infante as captain, Miranda de Ebro’s team put Anduva on the football map. It was Athletic Club, in the semifinals, that ended the dream of that team, which three months later would achieve promotion to the Second Division.

Another of the teams that wrote a magical chapter was CE l’Hospitalet, which in the 2001-2002 campaign reached the second round after eliminating Real Sociedad and Logroñés. However, Deportivo de la Coruña, at that time one of the greats in Europe, refused to play on the Catalans’ artificial grass pitch and qualified without having to compete..

Elche, the worst ranked First club

According to Betfair forecasts, the Primera team that will suffer the most is Elche. UD Almería welcomes the people of Elche and is the leader in the second category of Spanish football. That Almería beat Elche in the 90 minutes has an implicit probability of 44%, the highest of a lower category team against a First category team.