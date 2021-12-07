After a very long wait, some members of the press finally got a chance to see King’s man: Inception, the film that works as a prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service – 74% and Kingsman: The Golden Circle – 51%. Through social networks the initial reactions of the experts are being shared and it is interesting to note the division of arguments that acclaim it or point it out with severity. In the following paragraphs we present the new positions.

King’s Man: The Origin It is directed by Matthew Vaughn, who also handled the previous tapes. The story is set in the early years of the 20th century, when the Kingsman agency is formed to oppose a clique that plans a war to end millions. Of course, the film was going to be released a long time ago, but the coronavirus pandemic crossed the path and only now have the press access to special screenings.

Although it has been applauded in some respects, the initial reactions of King’s man they are surprising because they are completely opposite. While some are delighted with the overall work of VaughnOthers claim that the director has failed to inject the wonderful essence of previous films and has delivered a product that does not live up to expectations. There is someone who flatly assures that The origin it’s just a bad tape.

The prequel features the talents of Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, among many others. According to IMDb, it will hit theaters on December 23, surely to have a fierce competition with other long-awaited titles such as Spider-Man: No Road Home and Matrix Resurrections. Here are the critics’ first reactions to King’s Man: The Origin. Will the public also agree with them?

I saw King’s Man. It’s proof that Matthew Vaughn doesn’t understand what was so cool about the first movie. This prequel can’t decide what it wants to be and suffers as a result. That said, you could watch Ralph Fiennes do spy stuff all day. Is it too late to turn him into James Bond?

The King’s Man is … strange. Tonally, it’s the wildest movie I’ve seen this year, it’s both serious and utterly silly. It also has a deeply disturbing plot that the more I think about it, the more I loathe. But I guess Rasputin has superpowers?

The King’s Man combines the real-life story with the enhanced world of Kingsman for mostly successful results. Sometimes the story snakes, but there are genuine surprises, appearances by Tom Hollander and Rhys Ifans is amazing as Rasputin. What else do you want?

The King’s Man is an unexpectedly emotional WWI story, a brilliant Ralph Fiennes action movie, and a landmark prequel all rolled into one. A thread of origin suitable for the first film. A big thumbs up from me.

I wasn’t a fan of The King’s Man. I love the first two movies and Vaughn’s work in general, but this prequel doesn’t particularly enrich that mythology. The action is fun when it happens, but there isn’t much of it and the story is uncomfortably disjointed. I forgot about that the moment it ended.

As someone who loves the first Kingsman movie and really enjoyed the second one, all I really have to say about The King’s Man is … that it’s bad. There’s some neat action and fun acting, but the story and tone are a mess and the ‘comedy’ is downright awful at times.

The King’s Man feels like two very different movies, 1917 in a Kingsman shell. The script appears to be made up of pages from two separate and mixed scripts. When there is action, it is well done, but the implications of the villain are confusing (to put it mildly). * Insert a shrug emoji *

The King’s Man could be one of the biggest surprises of this year! It has the excessively messy pacing of the show, but story-wise, it’s much more grounded and remarkably moving. Probably the best of the series. Rhys Ifans Rasputin is perfect. He’s a Bond-type villain.

