01/03/2022 at 10:03 CET

Hipólito Fernández

The problem of climate change is increasingly present in the different social, economic and political spheres; So it is not surprising that global warming is the object of attention and is present in very diverse areas and sectors. So much so that this year lyou The Three Wise Men have taken good note of this problem and, among the many types of toys and games that will be distributed among the children this week, some of them are directly related to this matter.

Thus, and since the beginning of December, and facing the current Christmas holidays, the Magi -and Santa Claus- have been able to observe how climate change is the main axis of some games that during these weeks can be seen in the main toy stores.

Many of these toys are adaptations to this new global situation of the already traditional games of chemistry, science and experiments.

Games related to climate change in Córdoba | AJ González

Thus, and among others, the toy store has reached the game of science ‘Planet Earth, Seasons and climate changes’, aimed at children over 7 years of age, in which the youngest can “observe the effects of global warming, study the Earth’s rotation around the sun and discover climate changes”, as stated in the presentation of this game.

Along with these topics, other games like ‘Green Science ‘ They also show off their contribution to respect for the environment, highlighting that there are zero plastics among their materials and that they include an educational book on recycled paper.

Others, like his own game of experiments called ‘Climate Change, Glacier Adventure’, They encourage the little ones to become ice explorers and discover the science behind this global problem.

Climate Crafts | Agencies

Although all these games are not being the most demanded this year, “they do have their audience and acceptance”, since many families tend to look for educational games like these, as reported by the helpers of the Magi from some Cordovan toy stores such as Juguetilandia and Juguettos.

Not surprisingly, and as experts say, educational toys promote learning, acquiring skills and knowledge on very diverse topics. And is that games available in stores they are a complete educational compendium of this problem, since they explain to the most children and young people that with it «you will be able to explore the planet and climate change.

Make glaciers and icebergs, create deserts, cultivate forests and study the absorption of carbon dioxide ”; as well as “exploring sea level rise, saving glaciers and analyzing the effects of their disappearance, experimenting with the water cycle and creating rain, causing ocean currents, and measuring CO2 and pollution levels.”

Ecological game | Agencies

Not to mention de ‘My Weather Station’, It contains a kit to build a small station with a complete set of basic tools to observe and record the climatic conditions of each house, in addition to having a small greenhouse in which to plant a seed and observe how it grows.

In addition to these types of games, some toys of the type dolls and dolls have also adapted their role and costumes to present themselves asor the meteorologist doll or the weather doll, with which children can also play and learn.