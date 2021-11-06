In February 2020, one of the Hollywood legends, Kirk Douglas, who was the protagonist of classics like Spartacus, died at the age of 103 – 96%, The Inferno Patrol – 94% or Thirst for life – 100%. His departure left many saddened, but now a dark secret has been revealed that will not leave anyone indifferent, according to a new book, the actor abused actress Natalie Wood when she was a teenager, in 1955.

According to The Associated Press (via Variety), the autobiography Little Sister, written by Natalie’s sister, Lana Wood, tells how in 1955 she and her mother left their sister at the Chateau Marmont hotel, to meet Douglas, and These were the words Natalie said to Lana afterwards: “… he hurt me Lana… It was like an out-of-body experience. I was terrified and confused. ” His mother would only have told him that he should put up with it, and it is not unusual for 1955, taking into account that abuse by powerful people was tolerated until just a few years ago. In the book Lana also said that she promised Natalie never to talk about the rape, but “with no one to protect anymore, I’m sure she will forgive me for finally breaking that promise.”

Variety tried to get a response from Michael Douglas, Kirk’s son, but has not received it, while its publicist released a short statement “May you both rest in peace.” Sexual abuse would not be entirely new news, since the rumor had already existed for years, and after passing away Kirk douglas in 2020, the name of Natalie Wood was trending on Twitter.

According to the media, the biography of the actress written by Suzanne Finstad, Natalie Wood: The Complete Biography, also mentioned the rape, and although it did not say the name of Kirk douglas, described him as one of Natalie’s childhood idols, “a powerful married man more than twenty years older than her”, and described the sexual abuse as “so violent that she bled”, in addition to the fact that at the end of it Douglas would have threatened with these words: “if you tell someone about this, it will be the last thing you do.”

However, a 2020 HBO documentary titled Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind, produced by one of the actress’s daughters, Natasha Gregson Wagner, said that Lana Wood and other family members were taking advantage of their mother’s death to profit from her.

Natalie Wood is remembered for roles like Rebel Without a Cause – 96%, Splendor in the Grass – 85%, Love without Barriers – 94%, One Night’s Slip – 89% and Bob, Carol, Ted and Alice, among others. He died in 1981, after falling into the water from his yacht, he was 43 years old.

It was only in October 2017 that Hollywood began to take allegations of sexual harassment and abuse by the famous and powerful seriously. Thanks to an article about the sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, a successful Hollywood producer who for decades abused actresses and workers with total impunity, many raised their voices against a problem to which they had preferred to turn their backs or be complicit. Weinstein was accused of rape by several women, including actresses Asia Argento, Rose McGowan and Paz de la Huerta.

After that, the #MeToo movement gained momentum and several celebrities began to be accused of inappropriate sexual behavior, one of the first to fall was Kevin Spacey, followed by TJ Miller, James Franco, Brett Ratner, and Bryan Singer , among others.

Maybe this news is a little late, Kirk douglas died last year, and several decades before Natalie Wood, but it serves as a reminder of mistakes that should not be repeated, such as shutting up abuses and protecting celebrities who commit them.

