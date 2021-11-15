Little more than a month left until ‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming’ hits theaters on December 17, and there are still many rumors to be confirmed. If they are ultimately true, Marvel and Sony are keeping the movie appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield playing their own movie versions of Peter Parker under lock and key.

And with them, their respective partners could appear, Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy. Although these rumors could be false. Dunst has denied it this week in an interview with Total Film: “I’m not in that movie, no. I know there are rumors, right? No, I’m the only one not coming back. You can’t put an older girl in there!”.

Interesting statements, which on the one hand seem to confirm that the others have participated in the production. From the trailer we know that at least one villain from the saga directed by Sam Raimi will make an appearance: Doctor Octopus played by Alfred Molina. In addition, the poster appears in the background the Green Goblin and sand, which could indicate that Sandman will also be in some way, who was played by Thomas Haden Church in ‘Spider-Man 3’.

In another interview, the actress has told Variety that she would be delighted to return to the series if called. “I would. Why not? It would be fun. I would never say no to something like that. I would be old MJ by now with little Spider-babies!”. Kirsten Dunst played MJ between 2002 and 2007, when she was between 20 and 25 years old. He is now 39.

On the pay gap

In addition, the actress, who is on tour to promote her new film ‘The Power of the Dog’, has spoken with The Independent about the difference between what she received and what Tobey Maguire received in the wall-climbing films: “La disparidad The salary between Spider-Man and me was very extreme, and I didn’t even think about it. I thought to myself, “Oh yeah, Tobey is playing Spider-Man.” But do you know who was on the poster for the second movie? Spider-Man and me!“.

Dunst has not disclosed what she earned, but we do know that Maguire made $ 4 million on the first film and then negotiated a salary of $ 17.5 million for the sequel. The actress spoke about it in an interview with Variety in 2017: “Since I was young, I thought: ‘God, they are paying me a lot of money for the’ Spider-Man ‘movies.” But without a doubt the men were charging plus”.

Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’, which Dunst stars alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and her real-life husband, Jesse Plemons, hits Netflix on December 1.