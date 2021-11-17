At the moment Spider-Man is on everyone’s lips, and not just the most recent one played by Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%), but the first to hit the big screen and captivate a whole generation, the protagonist of the trilogy of Spider Man, Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%). However, there is a dark side that not many talk about, and it is a problem that not only concerns superhero movies, but Hollywood in general: the wage gap.

You may also like: Kirsten Dunst denies being in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but wants to play Mary Jane again

In the trilogy of Spider Man, actress Kirsten Dunst (Interview with the Vampire – 61%, Stolen Triumphs – 63%, Melancholy – 79%) brought to life Peter Parker / Spider-Man’s love interest, Mary Jane Watson, and even though her role in the story was very important, the difference between what she and Maguire earned was obscene. her in a recent extensive interview with The Independent (via The Wrap). Dunst told the outlet that he didn’t think about the pay gap until long after starring in the Spider-Man films, but describes it as “extreme”:

The salary disparity between Spider-Man and myself was very extreme. I didn’t even think about it. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, Tobey is playing Spider-Man.’ But do you know who was on the poster for the second ‘Spider-Man’? Spider-Man and ME.

Also read: Spider-Man and the Amazing Spider-Man mistakes that Marvel is mimicking in No Way Home

For several years the issue of this disparity has been on everyone’s lips, and some changes have been made in this regard. However, there is a long way to go before claiming victory. Another anecdote about sexism during the production of Spider Man What Dunst recounted, was that she was asked when she was 19 to “straighten” her teeth for the role of Mary Jane, and even a producer of Spider-Man took her to the dentist, but she refused:

I was like, ‘Mmmmm, no, I like my teeth.’ Also, to Sofia [Coppola] he loved my teeth.

Dunst and Sofia Coppola have had a good working relationship, starting with The Suicide Virgins – 76%, from 1999, and then with Marie Antoinette – 55% in 2006 and The Seducer – 78% in 2017. Soon we will see the actress in The Power of the Dog – 100%, Netflix original where she stars alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons.

In addition to his new projects, a rumor that has been spreading since last year says that Dunst will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment of the superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which we will supposedly have to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) reprising their Spider-Men roles, thanks to the multiverse.

But if the return of Tobey Maguire his role as Spider-Man is a rumor that has not yet been confirmed, it is even more so the return of Kirsten dunst like Mary Jane. In a recent interview with Total Film the actress said that she will not be in Spider-Man: no way home and incidentally revealed that the superhero cinema does not interest him at all, although later in an interview with Variety he said that he would not refuse if he had the opportunity to return to play Mary Jane.

The Collider media assured in December of last year that Dunst would be back as Mary Jane, but given the level of secrecy surrounding the project, it is not something we can assure or deny. What we do know is that in a very short time the new trailer of the film is released and the fans are very excited. The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home broke records, will it be the same with the new trailer?

Don’t leave without reading: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Andrew Garfield no longer denies that he will be in the movie