If we are sure of one thing about Spider-Man: No Road Home, it is that it will be a huge movie, as described by the protagonist, Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%), and the director of the film. However, there are many rumors surrounding the plot, the most exciting are those of the “Spiderverse”, the possibility that there is a meeting between the previous Spider-Men, played by Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (Up to the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%), and the superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Also read: Tobey Maguire will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home, says Babylon actor

Along with the return of Maguire and Garfield, it has been said that we will also have Kirsten Dunst (Interview with the Vampire – 61%, Stolen Triumphs – 63%, Melancholy – 79%) as Mary Jane and Emma Stone (Zombieland: Shot of Grace – 84%, La La Land: A Love Story – 92%, It Is Said About Me – 85%) as Gwen Stacy. The latter had already denied participating in an interview, but Dunst had yet to speak about the rumors. Thanks to an interview with Total Film (via The Direct), we know that the actress also denies that she will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home. First the actress made it clear that she knows nothing about superhero cinema, and the last film of the subgenre that she saw was Captain America: The First Avenger – 79% (released 10 years ago). She later cleared up rumors about her return as Mary Jane:

I haven’t seen any of those [películas], because I don’t watch superhero movies. I don’t see any of that, it’s just not my kind of movie. I can’t tell you the last time I saw one. I think I maybe saw Captain America with my friend in a movie theater, which was, what, a long time ago when it first came out. I just don’t see them. I’m not in that movie [Spider-Man: Sin Camino a Casa], no. I know there are rumors, right? … No, I’m the only one [que no está]. They can’t put an old woman in there!

Also read: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Andrew Garfield no longer denies that he will be in the movie

His last comment about being “the only one” who will not be, refers to the return of Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) and Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%) as Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin respectively. However, she is not closed to the possibility of reprising Mary Jane, as Variety reported that during the screening of her new film, The Power of the Dog – 100%, at the AFI Fest, Dunst said the following:

I would never say no to something like that. At this point, it would be an old MJ with little Spidey babies.

14 years ago we last saw her as Mary Jane in Spider-Man 3 – 63%, the most divisive of the Spider-Man films directed by Sam Raimi (Drag Me to Hell – 92%, Morgue Tenants – 78%, The Devil’s Awakening – 96%) and starring Tobey Maguire. According to an article by Collider, published in December 2019, Dunst will be in Spider-Man: No Road Home, and while it was not an official confirmation, we cannot believe Dunst 100% either.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was compared by director Jon Watts to Avengers: Endgame – 95%, which is the movie with the most characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its entire history. According to the filmmaker, this third installment is the largest in the history of the arachnid, will it exceed expectations? The only thing we are sure of is that it has the potential to break box office records, as its trailer surpassed the most played in history, that of Avengers: Endgame, in 24 hours.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hit theaters this December, and as far as we know what happens on the tape it will be connected to the WandaVision series – 95% and with the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Don’t leave without reading: Spider-Man: No Way Home | There is already a date for the new trailer