The US investment fund KKR has reached an agreement with the company Red Eléctrica to acquire 49% of its fiber optic subsidiary Reintel for 971 million euros.

As reported by the Red Eléctrica Group in a statement, the agreement, which has been approved by its board of directors, means that the Spanish company will continue as the majority shareholder and will continue to consolidate Reintel’s results.

The amount agreed in the operation values ​​the entire business of the company at 2,300 million, which “highlights Reintel’s leadership in the Spanish dark fiber market.”

The operation has been agreed after a sale process that lasted four months, in which several infrastructure funds were interested in this business.

Reintel is the largest dark fiber infrastructure operator in Spain and operates a network of more than 52,000 kilometers, while the US fund has a prominent presence in the telecommunications sector in Spain, with significant stakes in MásMóvil and Telxius, Telefónica’s infrastructure subsidiary.

KKR invests in Reintel through its core infrastructure fund, which focuses on investing in high-quality assets in mature markets, which, according to Red Eléctrica, will provide long-term strategic support for its subsidiary.

KKR’s experience in investing in critical infrastructures both in Spain and on a global scale will allow Reintel to accelerate its growth by taking advantage of “the multiple business opportunities” that are expected in the field of telecommunications in the coming years, such as the deployment of 5G.

The operation is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022 after obtaining the corresponding permits from regulatory supervisors.

This operation constitutes, according to Red Eléctrica, “a significant milestone” in the execution of the Group’s Strategic Plan 2021-2025, which provides for the incorporation of partners in certain strategic assets so that the company can “take advantage of the growth opportunities that arise. raise ”and“ maximize the value-generating capacity of their telecommunications businesses ”.

KKR and its takeover by Telecom Italia

KKR recently announced the launch of a takeover bid on Telecom Italia, but the Italian Government has already indicated that this company manages strategic assets for the country and will take an initiative in relation to its gold share when KKR formalizes the takeover on the Italian telecom before the national stock market regulator.

«The Government is following the offer very carefully. We are at the beginning of the road. KKR’s proposal is not binding, ”said the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, in a parliamentary appearance.

“If KKR, or any other, formalizes the takeover bid, a procedure will be activated that will allow the Executive to make decisions, both with regard to the necessary authorizations in the sector and the subsequent evaluations of the gold stock,” he added.

KKR has offered in a “friendly” and non-binding manner to buy the whole of Telecom Italia at 0.505 euros per share, which means valuing the company at around 11,000 million euros, in addition to the fact that the fund would assume the debt of the Italian, which at the end of September exceeded 22,000 million euros.