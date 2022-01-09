Today (02:30, Spanish time), precisely a Warriors-Cavaliers, the duel that defined an era in the NBA, the only one that has been repeated four times in a row in the Final of any of the major American professional leagues. Between 2015 and 2018, from San Francisco Bay to Ohio, LeBron James’ collisions with an empire (he brought him down in 2016, lost the other three battles) focused attention on the NBA at media levels that were not seen in the United States. Since the days of Michael Jordan and his Bulls. It was the Warriors, especially Stephen Curry. And then, from 2016 to 2019, from Kevin Durant. But also those of Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and, of course, Klay Thompson.

So it had to be a Warriors-Cavs the match designated for Klay’s return 941 days later. Almost a resurrection: His last official game was the one that closed the 2019 Final, the fifth in a row for some Warriors who for once had a different rival, Toronto Raptors, in front of them. Durant’s injury put it all uphill but on June 13, at the old and abandoned Oracle Arena in Oakland, the Warriors dreamed of forcing Game 7. They were winning in the third quarter when Klay Thompson, the night’s great hero, was struck down by a knee injury. He made two free throws (85-80) and couldn’t play anymore. Decimated, the Warriors surrendered their crown (110-114 and 4-2 in the series), there was no threepeat … and We have not seen Klay play again, one of the great guards of all time. A unique shooter, the best in history after his inseparable Curry. Until today: the Splash Brotrers share the field again tonight.

Klay was an iron player. Number 11 in the 2011 draft, he played 66 games as a rookie and in the next seven years he never dropped below 73 (out of 82 total). In the 2018 final, he played the entire series with an ugly ankle injury. Exceptional defender and superstar disguised as a worker, he hovered around 20 points a night despite doing dirty work for Curry and Durant. He holds the record for the most points in a quarter (37!) And in one game he reached 60 points despite playing less than 30 minutes, only had the ball in his hands for 90 seconds and barely bounced eleven times. After the 2019 final, the ligament rupture was confirmed, it was renewed for five years and 190 million dollars, it was operated on, the entire 2019-20 season was lost … and the Achilles tendon was ruptured when, in September 2020, it was he was preparing to return to the slopes in a round of small games in his native Los Angeles. A monstrous disaster.

Klay (31) has three champion rings and has been an all-star five times. It is not known how he is, how he will return, but he will return. And that is already an injection of happiness for all NBA fans, especially for the Warriors, who after five finals in a row have two seasons without playoffs and now return: they are right now the second best team in the NBA (a Suns half game) and they feel that, with a good version of Klay, they will definitely be the big favorite for the title. Again.

Steve Kerr, his coach, has already made it clear that he will start from day one. Of course, he will start with about 18 minutes per game so that he can pick up his rhythm, and he will not play the two back-to-back rounds yet (two games on two consecutive nights). His return has been delayed more than necessary, since he was expected for Christmas, but in the Warriors environment they barely hide an optimism that seems about to overflow. They say Klay is as good as ever. According to Kerr, “in a great place physically, mentally and spiritually.” That means triples of rain, even more, in San Francisco Bay. That The Warriors are going to reassemble one of the pieces of their most formidable version, which is already a legend; and that the NBA recovers, after a nightmare of more than two and a half years, one of its most loved and admired figures. Klay 941 returns later. This is, without a doubt, the most anticipated night in the San Francisco Bay. And in every corner of the NBA.