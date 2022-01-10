Since that tie between Warriors and Raptors that would end up elevating the Canadians to the top, Klay Thompson has not been seen playing an NBA game. That was in 2019. Durant’s injury and his own put an end to Golden State’s cataract of success during that five-year period and the franchise entered a new room, which was not the torture rack but a gloomy stay, and now, 941 days later, they can say they come out of it. They are there, in the absence of James Wiseman returning, all those of the troop. They were a threat this season and now they are the team to win. Klay has spent two and a half years traveling the hard road of injury recovery with two of them: first, the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee; later, when he was about to return, the Achilles. One of the best shooters in history has had to watch from home or bench two and a half years of his useful life as a player, but that is over.

Klay’s new home is the Chase Center, where it debuted this Sunday night. Since the move from Oakland’s Oracle Arena to this new pavilion, in the city of San Francisco, had not stepped on parquet. The NBA welcomed him with open arms. We are talking about a player who, at 31 and after this ordeal, has gone to 5 All-Star, has won 3 Rings and holds the current record for triples in a game, 14, that not even a superlative Curry in his absence has taken away. In case someone forgot who he is. For his return, the Cavaliers, a team that is developing a fast and committed game that is reminiscent of the Warriors in which Thompson was a fundamental piece. To suffocate the Cleveland team with defense, the weapon that was never so enhanced by that squad of the three championships, and to tie the Suns to regain the leadership of the League was the way in which the times were remembered when Mychal’s son did not have to be aware of two battered legs.

Thompson started as a starter and made the first basket for his team, a blocking action for the shooter prepared before the Californian began with a layup in many hands. It was his way of saying that he was back. His game, in which he finally signed 17 points in 20 minutes, is an example. Seeing himself against the Cavs, who are not the same as those who faced him four times in the Finals even if Love resists, was a retro image, but that first action and a later one in which it seemed that it was played no matter more injuries is why it is impossible not to surrender to this player. Fine stylist, orthodox shooter, in a penetration before the break he left Allen on the perimeter and went with everything to crush, avoiding the defense of Markkanen and Stevens and concluding with a one-handed dunk with which the public exploded definitively. Also before going to the locker room, on a later play, he was able to score his first triple. In order not to lose rhythm, he started pedaling on a stationary bike. Your letter from presentation to the NBA was 3/8 in shots of three and 4/10 in shots of two, not according to their usual numbers but exceeding any expectation of someone who has been unable to play basketball for almost a thousand days.

Those two plays that Klay broke through in the second quarter helped the Warriors go almost ten ahead, one they were able to extend in a good third period to close the game quietly. Although the result (96-82) today was the least.