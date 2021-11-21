11/21/2021 at 05:40 CET

.

The forward guard Alec Burks found his best scoring inspiration in the fourth period and with 17 points, of the 20 that ended the game, he became the figure that led the New York Knicks to a 106-99 win over the Houston Rockets, who suffered the fourteenth consecutive loss, the worst current streak in NBA competition.

All-Star power forward Julius Randle led the inside game with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, while guard Immanuel Quickley added 13 points as the Knicks’ sixth man.

Alec Burks in the 4th quarter … 17 points

5-6 from deep

4 steals What a final 12 minutes from @ AlecBurks10 to lead the @nyknicks to victory. pic.twitter.com/ZM2NPLUP6h – NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2021

The pivot Christian Wood repeated as the best of the evicted Rockets by contributing a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds that in the end could not avoid the defeat of the Houston team, which has the worst record in the league with only one victory and 15 losses since the season began.

The only victory they got was in the opening game at their Toyota Center field when they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-91 on October 24.

Forward Jae’Sean Tate also had a double-double for the Rockets by contributing 11 points and 10 rebounds, but the Houston team is 0-10 losing out of the field.

Houston led 94-89 midway through the fourth quarter, but Burks scored three triples down the stretch and made the difference in favor of the Knicks (9-7) by becoming the winning factor of surprise for the New York team.