The 3-1 New York Knicks will take on the 4-0 Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 8:00 pm Here are several ways to watch the game.

Considering their recent histories, it might be surprising that the Knicks and Bulls are here as two of the NBA’s most successful teams in 2021. The Knicks are 3-1, and the Bulls are 4-0, but one of these teams will be forced to take the loss at Chicago’s United Center.

The Knicks didn’t take easy wins in their three-win journey: they were against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics. So far, the Kicks have attempted – and made – the most 3-pointers in the NBA so far this season.

The Bulls have had a spectacular start to the season as one of three remaining undefeated teams, and their home court advantage can only help what’s being described as a “gauntlet” of an upcoming schedule.

What could push this team over the edge is their ceremony to honor longtime Bulls center Joakim Noah. Noah played with the Bulls from 2007 to 2016 and will be honored during a ceremony at tonight’s game.

The Chicago Bulls have named Joakim Noah as a new team Ambassador. Noah, who played nine of his 13 NBA seasons in Chicago, will be honored tonight during Bulls-Knicks game. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 28, 2021

Joakim Noah: “The energy of this place (the United Center) brought out a crazy side of me. There were times playing in this building I didn’t feel my legs. That’s how hyped I was. You can’t replicate that… I feel like it was really a blessing to have that for 8-9 years. ” pic.twitter.com/orvrQngtRj – Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 28, 2021

What channel is the Knicks vs. Bulls NBA game on?

The Knicks vs. Bulls game can be seen nationally on NBATV (NBA League Pass Channel 4).

Knicks vs. Bulls NBA Odds

Point Spread: Bulls -1.5

Moneyline: Knicks +105, Bulls -125

O / U Total: 215.0

Odds courtesy of WynnBET

While the Bulls are predicted to win by a narrow margin, this could certainly be the week where they surrender their win streak to a dominant New York team.

The Knicks have just defeated a pair of 2020 playoff teams with the No. 4 offense in the NBA.

Star Zach LaVine does have a thumb injury, but it looks as if he will play through the injury and fight to maintain their win streak. Still, the injury could potentially limit him and affect the outcome.

The Knicks have played spectacularly, and the Bulls could have easily been 3-1 if they lost to the Toronto Raptors, making this more of an even match than many might anticipate.

NBA Reddit Live Stream for Knicks vs. Bulls

Date: Thursday, Oct. 28

Start Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV Channel: NBATV (NBA League Pass Channel 4)

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial available), NBA League Pass (blackout restrictions apply)

Fans can stream the action in local markets on FuboTV for all your NBA action needs. Even better, the streaming cable service is available for a 7-day free trial when new users sign up. NBA League Pass also offers the chance for all out-of-market subscribers to stream and watch the game with a paid subscription to the service.

If you won't be near a television, you can catch a live stream of the Knicks vs. Bulls game on the NBA streams subreddit community.