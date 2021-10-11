Marvelous Europe Limited is pleased to announce that the rhythm-based fitness game, Knockout: Home Fitness, is now available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

You can see the launch trailer at the following link.

Developed in collaboration with Japan’s leading personal training app, Knockout: Home Fitness Makes players immerse themselves in calorie-burning exercises simply by using the Nintendo Switch controllers. As part of these exercises, players will learn about numerous martial arts practices, such as boxing, karate and muay thai, while being supported by one of the game’s four different coaches, each of whom will feature voices in English, French and German.

Those who want to improve their fitness in the long term can opt for the Personal Training Mode, a daily training program tailored to your specific goals with your in-game coach, while those looking for something more informal can enjoy the Mode. 3 minute fitness, quick and easy workout with many different exercises to explore, with any of the routines available in the game. New workouts can also be accessed the more you play, with faster workouts that provide a fitness workout at home.

To celebrate the launch of Knockout: Home Fitness, and to give players a preview of the activities it contains, Marvelous Europe Limited has released a playable demo on the Nintendo eShop. This playable demo includes a tutorial, which will guide players through the mechanics of the game, and five different training sessions. The demo is limited to twenty training sessions per Nintendo account.

FEATURES

Tone your body at home with martial arts! Get in shape at home with intense calorie-burning exercises based on boxing, karate, kung-fu, and muay thai.

Four personal trainers are here for you! A diverse cast of personal trainers, ranging from friendly to strict, will guide you through personalized training programs designed to help you achieve your individual goals and offer you something new every day.

Complete intense daily workouts in just 15 minutes. There are modes to suit any lifestyle or schedule! Complete a daily workout routine tailored to you in personal training mode, or select specific high intensity workouts in 3-minute fitness mode. Whichever mode you choose, each repetition is recorded and counted towards your goals in a built-in history in the mode, “My Report.”

Train to the beat of the music. Get motivated to move with over 25 diverse music tracks, spanning genres like EDM, Techno, Trance, Rock, and Hip Hop. Your training will be tailored to your chosen track so you can box to the beat, whatever your musical taste.

Knockout: Home Fitness is now available in physical format in all stores in our territory.